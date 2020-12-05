Melina Responds To Fan Asking About Reports She Signed With WWE

Melina has further commented on reports that she had signed with WWE.

It was first reported by PWinsider.com back in September that she had come to terms with the company to make a return. There was even talk of her being part of the RAW roster when she did come back as a full-time performer on WWE television.

A few days after the initial report came out, she expressed her frustration with wrestling news websites about it.

She responded to a fan on Twitter asking what happened to her WWE return. She wrote the following:

“The dirt sheets lie about stuff like that for clicks. That’s why I was upset a few months back. The dirt sheets lie about so much & fans deserve better. Best to follow the promotions & the wrestlers, along with people like @VickieGuerrero, @LilianGarcia & @ChrisVanVliet.”

It has to be noted that while Melina is denying that she signed with WWE and perhaps that is indeed the case, there have been past instances of wrestlers not always telling the truth as a way to keep things a surprise such as WALTER.

Her last appearance on WWE television came in July 2019 when she made a cameo on the RAW Reunion edition.

