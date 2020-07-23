Thursday, July 23, 2020

Mercedes Martinez Officially Joins The Robert Stone Brand

NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez has officially joined The Robert Stone brand after saving Stone from another mini-tank attack by Shotzi Blackheart.

By Steve Russell

NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez has officially joined The Robert Stone brand. The decision has seen her align herself with Robert Stone and Aliyah.

During last night’s episode of WWE’s black-and-gold brand, Martinez saved Stone after Aliyah lost a matchup to Shotzi Blackheart.

Having previously run over Stone’s leg, Blackheart would drive her mini-tank over his good leg. Martinez would then attack Blackheart as Aliyah assisted Stone away from the mini-tank.

Later on the show, Martinez approached Stone and Aliyah who were recovering from the match and its aftermath.

She stressed how she wanted someone who would help her “handle the big matches, look after the contracts and look after the crap I don’t care about. All of the stuff outside of the ring.”

She added how she just wants to be able to focus on what she does best: hurt people in the ring.

Wanting to know if Stone was capable of delivering, Stone promised that he was the right man for the job. She levied one final warning, promising to permanently break both of Stone’s legs if he “oversteps” his boundaries. Despite the threat, Stone eagerly welcomed her to the Robert Stone Brand as the two shook hands.

After the show, Martinez took to Twitter to reiterate Stone’s need to respect her boundaries. If he does, she believes their partnership can “reach the highest levels of GOLD!!!”

Stone quickly replied, “DONE” before asking her to follow him back on the social media platform. She would eventually follow him back, noting how she is happy to do so for now.

