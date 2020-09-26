Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have now been revealed as well.
Previously, Dio Madden was renamed MACE, Shane Thorne Slapjack, and Dominic Dijakovic as T-Bar.
According to her new Twitter account, Mia Yim will now be known as Reckoning.
According to a report from PW Insider, Mercedes Martinez will be going by the name Retaliation. She does not appear to have started a fun new Twitter account yet, however.
Retribution Causing Chaos On Social Media
Retribution members seem to have been having a lot of fun on Twitter recently. T-Bar in particular has been sending out quite a few Tweets that have gained traction online.
T-Bar commented on why WWE signed Retribution to contracts recently:
T-Bar has also taken aim at Cesaro & Sheamus, collectively known as The Bar.
T-Bar and Bryan Alvarez have been debating just how many viewers watched Retribution on Monday night.
It might appear as though no one is safe from Retribution, but T-Bar let everyone know that X-Pac is safe.
Chris Jericho and T-Bar also exchanged a couple of Tweets.
T-Bar also expressed confusion: