Saturday, September 26, 2020

Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have been given new Retribution names.

By Ian Carey
Retribution

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have now been revealed as well.

Previously, Dio Madden was renamed MACE, Shane Thorne Slapjack, and Dominic Dijakovic as T-Bar.

- Advertisement -

According to her new Twitter account, Mia Yim will now be known as Reckoning.

According to a report from PW Insider, Mercedes Martinez will be going by the name Retaliation. She does not appear to have started a fun new Twitter account yet, however.

Retribution Causing Chaos On Social Media

Retribution members seem to have been having a lot of fun on Twitter recently. T-Bar in particular has been sending out quite a few Tweets that have gained traction online.

T-Bar commented on why WWE signed Retribution to contracts recently:

T-Bar has also taken aim at Cesaro & Sheamus, collectively known as The Bar.

T-Bar and Bryan Alvarez have been debating just how many viewers watched Retribution on Monday night.

It might appear as though no one is safe from Retribution, but T-Bar let everyone know that X-Pac is safe.

Chris Jericho and T-Bar also exchanged a couple of Tweets.

T-Bar also expressed confusion:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/25): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Alexa Bliss & The Fiend

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of...
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Statement on COVID-19 Outbreak at the Performance Center

WWE is dealing with multiple positive COVID-19 tests among talent and staff at the WWE Performance Center. The positive cases include talent...
Read more
NWA

Update On The Future Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance's weekly digital series NWA Power is not dead, according to NWA Champion Nick Aldis.
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Champion Returns To Backstage WWE Role This Week

Former WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his position as a backstage producer for WWE this week, according to reports from PWinsider.
Read more
Wrestling News

Serena Deeb & Deonna Purrazzo Pull Out Of Events Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Both Serena Deeb and Deonna Purrazzo have pulled out of upcoming events due to concerns relating to COVID-19.
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Eddie Kingston Responds To Criticism From Disco Inferno & Others

Eddie Kingston recently responded to comments made by Disco Inferno and others on an episode of Konnan's "Keepin' it 100" podcast. The...
Read more
Wrestling News

Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia...
Read more
Wrestling News

Tessa Blanchard Issues Statement On Recent Hiatus

Former Impact World Champion, Tessa Blanchard, recently returned to the ring at a Warrior Wrestling show in Chicago. It was her first...
Read more
Impact

The Rock To Induct Ken Shamrock Into Impact Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock will be inducted into the Impact Wrestling Hall of Fame next month over Bound for Glory weekend. The Rock says...
Read more
WWE

Erick Rowan Comments On Potential Reunion With Brodie Lee

Both Erick Rowan and Luke Harper once wrestled under the leadership of Bray Wyatt. After the disbanding of the Wyatt Family the...
Read more
WWE

Former WCW Champion Returns To Backstage WWE Role This Week

Former WCW star Billy Kidman returned to his position as a backstage producer for WWE this week, according to reports from PWinsider.
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (9/25): Roman Reigns Attacks Jey, Alexa Bliss & The Fiend

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando. It was the final episode of SmackDown before Clash of...
Read more
WWE

Betting Odds For WWE Clash Of Champions

The final betting odds for all of the matches that will take place at the WWE Clash Of Champions pay-per-view event have...
Read more
WWE

WWE Reschedules NXT UK TakeOver To 2021, New Head Writer Named

There have been some changes made regarding the WWE NXT UK brand.  First up is the brand getting a...
Read more
NWA

Update On The Future Of NWA Power

The National Wrestling Alliance's weekly digital series NWA Power is not dead, according to NWA Champion Nick Aldis.
Read more
Wrestling News

Serena Deeb & Deonna Purrazzo Pull Out Of Events Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Both Serena Deeb and Deonna Purrazzo have pulled out of upcoming events due to concerns relating to COVID-19.
Read more
Wrestling News

Chelsea Green Confirms She Had COVID-19

Chelsea Green hasn't wrestled since May. She fired Robert Stone as her manager and then seemed to disappear shortly after. While rumours...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC