Mia Yim & Mercedes Martinez Receive Their Retribution Names

The members of Retribution all have new names now. 3 members received new names earlier this week and the names for Mia Yim and Mercedes Martinez have now been revealed as well.

Previously, Dio Madden was renamed MACE, Shane Thorne Slapjack, and Dominic Dijakovic as T-Bar.

According to her new Twitter account, Mia Yim will now be known as Reckoning.

This.



Oh, and the “fans” who complain about everything can kiss our asses too. https://t.co/HV2oks0pYi — Reckoning (@ReckoningRTRBTN) September 26, 2020

According to a report from PW Insider, Mercedes Martinez will be going by the name Retaliation. She does not appear to have started a fun new Twitter account yet, however.

Retribution Causing Chaos On Social Media

Retribution members seem to have been having a lot of fun on Twitter recently. T-Bar in particular has been sending out quite a few Tweets that have gained traction online.

T-Bar commented on why WWE signed Retribution to contracts recently:

WWE offered us contracts because it was financially cheaper than all of the security guards we kept injuring.

We signed the contracts to pay for our hired guns to do our dirty work.

Our goal is still to destroy our current employer, WWE. #RETRIBUTION https://t.co/UYN0xWS6VZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

Yes WWE is paying us to destroy their company, because we were successfully destroying it regardless. They think if we are under contract then they can contain/manage our chaos. But they will be unsuccessful. Stop overthinking literally everything. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 26, 2020

T-Bar has also taken aim at Cesaro & Sheamus, collectively known as The Bar.

The @WWE is disgusting cesspool of greed and corruption, and it’s Superstars will all be obliterated by #RETRIBUTION.



Especially these two. There’s a new T-BAR in town and no room for confusion. pic.twitter.com/wJ6OkQ9XjO — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

T-Bar and Bryan Alvarez have been debating just how many viewers watched Retribution on Monday night.

I opened the show too Super Chico, 1.75 million.



Theatricality and deception. Powerful agents to the uninitiated; but we are initiated aren't we, Bryan. https://t.co/FNNXEdAORZ — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

It might appear as though no one is safe from Retribution, but T-Bar let everyone know that X-Pac is safe.

Our mission is to destroy the @WWE and we will do so by laying waste to every single Superstar, past and present.



The only exception to this is @TheRealXPac, because X-PAC is an outstanding name. #RETRIBUTION — T-BAR (@TBARRetribution) September 25, 2020

Chris Jericho and T-Bar also exchanged a couple of Tweets.

T-Bar also expressed confusion: