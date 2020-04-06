Michael Cole Promoted Within WWE, Receives New Corporate Title

Longtime WWE commentator Michael Cole has reportedly received a promotion within WWE, and it comes with a new corporate title.

According to PWInsider, Cole has officially been promoted to WWE’s Vice President of Announcing. Cole has been a staple in the WWE’s announcing department for over 20 years now. He got his start with the company back in 1997, where he began as a backstage interviewer. When SmackDown launched in 1999, Cole was selected to be the program’s play-by-play announcer.

He’d go on to form iconic pairings with the likes of Tazz and WWE Hall Of Famer JBL. Over the years, Cole has established himself as “the voice of WWE” and climbed the ladder backstage. He now hires, mentors, and produces other announcers within the company. Aside from his work at the commentary table, Cole has very much been a team player, even getting involved inside the ring. Cole has taken bumps, played a part in angles, and even participated in matches.

He owns a WrestleMania victory over Jerry “The King” Lawler from their match at WrestleMania 27 back in 2011. Cole won the match via disqualification. After a few more matches, Cole has remained comfortably behind the announce desk and now finds himself as WWE’s new Vice President of Announcing.