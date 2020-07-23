Michael Elgin Addresses Allegations Against Him

Impact Wrestling has said that Michael Elgin will no longer appear on their programming. This announcement was made in the wake of allegations against Elgin as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Elgin recently put out a series of Tweets and videos regarding his situation.
“It’s hard and I’ve tried to go about all this the right way and I don’t want to attack people because what has happened in society, not just wrestling, is very just. People who use power or their position to take advantage of others, I’ve never agreed with,” Elgin said in the video.
“Wrestling should be a sanctuary for male, female, Black, white, Asian, straight, gay, trans, it should be a safe place.”
Elgin then mentioned he has sent Impact information about the allegations against him. He has also spoken with an attorney.
“So with that, I sent Impact all my info of what accusations were made and I have sent it to an attorney. If things don’t get sorted, I don’t want to post these online.”
Elgin then released the following Tweets regarding the allegations made against him earlier today:
Elgin’s videos are below:
Elgin is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and ROH Champion.