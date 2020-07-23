Michael Elgin Addresses Allegations Against Him

Impact Wrestling has said that Michael Elgin will no longer appear on their programming. This announcement was made in the wake of allegations against Elgin as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. Elgin recently put out a series of Tweets and videos regarding his situation.

“It’s hard and I’ve tried to go about all this the right way and I don’t want to attack people because what has happened in society, not just wrestling, is very just. People who use power or their position to take advantage of others, I’ve never agreed with,” Elgin said in the video.

“Wrestling should be a sanctuary for male, female, Black, white, Asian, straight, gay, trans, it should be a safe place.”

Elgin then mentioned he has sent Impact information about the allegations against him. He has also spoken with an attorney.

“So with that, I sent Impact all my info of what accusations were made and I have sent it to an attorney. If things don’t get sorted, I don’t want to post these online.”

Elgin then released the following Tweets regarding the allegations made against him earlier today:

I was going to wait, but I have a son. Young family members that look upto me. So I have to make things public I was hoping the proper channels will. They have been sent to my employer and attorney pic.twitter.com/mNsYg861y7 — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

And as far as a pic sent in 2016. I reached out the person saying so to sort it out. The reaction to me compared to online was much different. pic.twitter.com/khGj5TFXY6 — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

I’m choosing to not go back and forth with people.

I’ll make it very clear as to why. I had a public fight against accusations. If I had any concern I had ever done anything like such accusations I would not have spent my savings I put away for my sons college to fight in court. — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Being attacked you have to make choices.

I’ve made the choices I had to for my future but most importantly my sons future. For anyone who has had to deal with such trauma that has been presented. I’m sorry, I know noones worlds will ever take the pain away. People deserve to be — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Heard. They deserve due process. But due process is very important. For everyone involved. But no matter what I say, or anything else it’s attacked. But silence was no longer an option. Everyone deal with what you have to deal with in any way that helps and have a great day. — Big Mike (@MichaelElgin25) July 23, 2020

Elgin’s videos are below:

Elgin is a former IWGP Intercontinental Champion, NEVER Openweight Champion, and ROH Champion.