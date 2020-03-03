Michelle McCool Calls Out WWE For Women’s History Month Snub

Michelle McCool was not happy about originally being snubbed from an article.

Michelle McCool was not included in a recent WWE.com article focussing on some of the greatest women’s champions in company history. 45 women wrestlers from WWE’s past were mentioned in the article, but not Michelle McCool. The list was later updated to include more entries, including McCool.

Real talk-when you’ve put up w/ more in past than anyone would believe(simply b/c I’m the @undertaker wife)have rarely been mentioned for making ANY contribution to the “women’s revolution”-but WOW-not even top 45!#zerotalent #undertakerswife #laycoolwho #hadtospeak #stillblessed https://t.co/0VY7QyUALV — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

Who knows?but i bet if they need hubs & can’t get him?????????? — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

Let’s not get carried away…overrated & my hubs will NEVER belong in same sentence…..?& thank you for the love! — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

The list was evidently updated at some point:

? — Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) March 3, 2020

McCool is a former 2x Divas Champion and held the title for a combined 278 days.

WWE’s List Of 50 Women’s Wrestling Champions

The updated list (which now includes McCool) is as follows:

Becky Lynch Nikki Bella The Boss N Hug Connection Trish Stratus Michelle McCool (added later) Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross Naomi Shayna Baszler Charlotte Flair Eve AJ Lee Rhea Ripley Asuka Melina Jaqueline Ronda Rousey Nia Jax Bayley Carmella Maryse The Kabuki Warriors Brie Bella Kaitlyn Natalya The Iiconics Kay Lee Ray Sasha Banks Alundra Blayze Alexa Bliss Ivory Beth Phoenix Toni Storm Candice Michelle Alicia Fox Victoria Chyna Layla Molly Holly Kairi Sane Ember Moon Paige Mickie James Lita Kelly Kelly Stephanie McMahon Bull Nakano Jazz Jillian Hall Sable Wendi Richter

The list does not include the Fabulous Moolah, who holds the record for the longest time spent with a WWE women’s title. Sensational Sherri also held the title for 441 days but does not appear in WWE’s article.