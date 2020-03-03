Michelle McCool Calls Out WWE For Women’s History Month Snub

Michelle McCool was not happy about originally being snubbed from an article.

Ian Carey
Michelle McCool

Michelle McCool was not included in a recent WWE.com article focussing on some of the greatest women’s champions in company history. 45 women wrestlers from WWE’s past were mentioned in the article, but not Michelle McCool. The list was later updated to include more entries, including McCool.

The list was evidently updated at some point:

McCool is a former 2x Divas Champion and held the title for a combined 278 days.

WWE’s List Of 50 Women’s Wrestling Champions

The updated list (which now includes McCool) is as follows:

  1. Becky Lynch
  2. Nikki Bella
  3. The Boss N Hug Connection
  4. Trish Stratus
  5. Michelle McCool (added later)
  6. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
  7. Naomi
  8. Shayna Baszler
  9. Charlotte Flair
  10. Eve
  11. AJ Lee
  12. Rhea Ripley
  13. Asuka
  14. Melina
  15. Jaqueline
  16. Ronda Rousey
  17. Nia Jax
  18. Bayley
  19. Carmella
  20. Maryse
  21. The Kabuki Warriors
  22. Brie Bella
  23. Kaitlyn
  24. Natalya
  25. The Iiconics
  26. Kay Lee Ray
  27. Sasha Banks
  28. Alundra Blayze
  29. Alexa Bliss
  30. Ivory
  31. Beth Phoenix
  32. Toni Storm
  33. Candice Michelle
  34. Alicia Fox
  35. Victoria
  36. Chyna
  37. Layla
  38. Molly Holly
  39. Kairi Sane
  40. Ember Moon
  41. Paige
  42. Mickie James
  43. Lita
  44. Kelly Kelly
  45. Stephanie McMahon
  46. Bull Nakano
  47. Jazz
  48. Jillian Hall
  49. Sable
  50. Wendi Richter

The list does not include the Fabulous Moolah, who holds the record for the longest time spent with a WWE women’s title. Sensational Sherri also held the title for 441 days but does not appear in WWE’s article.