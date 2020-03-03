Michelle McCool Calls Out WWE For Women’s History Month Snub

Michelle McCool was not included in a recent WWE.com article focussing on some of the greatest women’s champions in company history. 45 women wrestlers from WWE’s past were mentioned in the article, but not Michelle McCool. The list was later updated to include more entries, including McCool.
The list was evidently updated at some point:
McCool is a former 2x Divas Champion and held the title for a combined 278 days.
WWE’s List Of 50 Women’s Wrestling Champions
The updated list (which now includes McCool) is as follows:
- Becky Lynch
- Nikki Bella
- The Boss N Hug Connection
- Trish Stratus
- Michelle McCool (added later)
- Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross
- Naomi
- Shayna Baszler
- Charlotte Flair
- Eve
- AJ Lee
- Rhea Ripley
- Asuka
- Melina
- Jaqueline
- Ronda Rousey
- Nia Jax
- Bayley
- Carmella
- Maryse
- The Kabuki Warriors
- Brie Bella
- Kaitlyn
- Natalya
- The Iiconics
- Kay Lee Ray
- Sasha Banks
- Alundra Blayze
- Alexa Bliss
- Ivory
- Beth Phoenix
- Toni Storm
- Candice Michelle
- Alicia Fox
- Victoria
- Chyna
- Layla
- Molly Holly
- Kairi Sane
- Ember Moon
- Paige
- Mickie James
- Lita
- Kelly Kelly
- Stephanie McMahon
- Bull Nakano
- Jazz
- Jillian Hall
- Sable
- Wendi Richter
The list does not include the Fabulous Moolah, who holds the record for the longest time spent with a WWE women’s title. Sensational Sherri also held the title for 441 days but does not appear in WWE’s article.