Mick Foley Believes Vader Is A ‘Glaring’ Omission From WWE’s Hall Of Fame

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley believes the late Vader is a “glaring” omission from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Foley shared his thoughts during an exchange with Vader’s son on Twitter. Vader’s son was asked if he had any thoughts on his father’s Texas Deathmatch with Foley at Halloween Havoc in 1993. This prompted him to share how his father loved working with Foley and that their Deathmatch was “easily one of his favorites.”

Foley would see this interaction. He jumped in to share how much he enjoyed working with Vader. He admitted he “[…] geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier.”

Foley then stated how he believes “[…] Vader’s absence is the most glaring and obvious omission from the #WWEHOF.”

Pops absolutely loved working with @RealMickFoley and their Halloween Havoc match was easily one of his favorites. The only thing I remember pops saying is that the shovel really hurt. Lol ?

I LOVED working with your dad! I geared up for every match with @itsvadertime like it was #AliVsFrasier



Vader In The WWE Hall Of Fame

There was a swell of support for Vader to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 earlier this year.

Foley was a major name who championed for Vader’s inclusion. Despite his best efforts, however, the former WWE Superstar was not one of those announced to be joining the Hall of Fame this year.

The WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes the nWo, Dave “The Animal” Batista, Nikki and Brie Bella, Jushin Thunder Liger, “The British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and JBL.

The WWE Hall of Fame did not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE reportedly intends to induct the 2020 Class alongside the 2021 Class leading up to WrestleMania 37.