Mick Foley Comments On Potential Big E Single’s Run

Last week on Smackdown, Kofi Kingston revealed he will be out of action for 6 weeks. This leaves Big E as the only currently active member of the New Day. Kingston said the stars have aligned for Big E to have a single’s run.

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a video to Twitter offering his thoughts on a potential Big E singles push.

Mick Foley On Big E As A Singles Wrestler

“I’ve been thinking about this upcoming single’s run (Big E’s) going to have,” Foley said. “I really believe WWE is in unprecedented times. Ratings have been dropping. It’s time to make a bold statement and go with a couple of really talented guys, people we’ve had all along.”

“When it comes to being successful and really getting to that next level, it’s really about having the ability and the willingness to shift gears and get out of your comfort zone.”

“The way I see it, Big E’s been in this really enjoyable, very successful holding pattern for a few years. New Day is one of the great acts in WWE history. They always will be looked on that way. But I believe, and I don’t want to overdo the racing metaphors, if Big E can shift into high-gear and really put the foot down on the accelerator and remind people of the work it took to look the way he does, that you don’t get to be one of the most powerful men the sport has ever known through good humor alone.”

“I believe if he can show a little different side of himself. A little bit more seriousness, a little bit more anger when the situation calls for it, that he will go down in history as one of the great WWE Superstars and I hope it happens.”

Foley’s comments can be heard in the Tweet below: