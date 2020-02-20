Mick Foley Names Which WrestleMania 36 Match He Thinks Could Steal The Show

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley took to social media where he made his belief about one match at WrestleMania 36 known.

WWE has already confirmed Rhea Ripley will make her next title defense as WWE NXT Women’s Champion against Charlotte Flair at this show.

Foley expressed his belief that this match could steal the show in a recent post on his official Twitter account. He wrote the following:

“The war of words between @RheaRipley_WWE & @MsCharlotteWWE has escalated QUICKLY! Depending on the TV build and where it’s placed on the card, #RheaVsCharlotte COULD steal the show at #WrestleMania. Just one legend’s opinion,” Foley wrote.

As of this writing, Ripley and Flair have not responded to Foley’s comments.

Flair earned this title opportunity for a championship match when she won the 2020 Women’s Royal Rumble Match last month.

Since that time, the two stars have traded words on both television – RAW and NXT – as well as social media to further hype this program.

The latest build in this program came at the WWE NXT TakeOver: Portland event from the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon this past Sunday night. This is where Ripley retained the NXT Women’s Title over Bianca Belair. Post-match, Flair attacked the champ.

