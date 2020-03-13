Mick Foley On Which WrestleMania Bout Could Be The Match Of Night

While things are still uncertain, WWE looks to be committed to moving forward with WrestleMania despite the coronavirus outbreak and the company has said that they have contingency plans in place, in case the event is canceled.

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley recently had an interview with WrestlingInc where he talked about a number of things and also discussed the upcoming event.

The former Champion first talked about the Royal Rumble event and Edge’s return during the show and he then went on to say that the match between The Rated R Superstar and Randy Orton could be the match of the night at WrestleMania:

“I think WWE may be pushing it with the returning Superstars, but Edge and Randy Orton is gonna captivate the audience,” said Mick Foley “We get to see Randy doing what he does best and I think it’s gonna challenge for Match of the Night.”

The WWE Legend also talked about Colt Cabana’s AEW signing and said that he is at a loss to explain why a major promotion had not signed the former ROH star so far.

He had asked about it to WWE and TNA management and according to Mick Foley, he was told that the former NWA World Champion was ‘too hokey’. You can check out the WWE Hall Of Famer’s full interview at this link.