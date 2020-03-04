Mick Foley Talks Drew McIntyre Defying His Expectations

We’re just a month away from WrestleMania 36 in Tampa, and the main event for the WWE Championship will see Royal Rumble winner Drew McIntyre take on the reigning, defending, Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar.

Mick Foley on Drew McIntyre

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The ‘Hardcore Legend’ made a point to specifically mention Drew McIntyre, who he wanted to give props to Drew for his transformation over the past few years. Specifically, how the former Drew Galloway reacted to being fired from WWE, performing on the independent scene, IMPACT et al. And also for returning to the company to become a viable main event player.

Mick Foley Talks “Loving” 3MB

“I want to give props to Drew McIntyre. Man, I love what he did on RAW” Foley began. “I thought that was really dramatic, I think it’s very believable. He’s a great opponent for Brock but even more important than being a great opponent; I think the transformation he underwent when he left the company as part of 3MB, and I love 3MB. I thought to myself, I’ve seen Drew McIntyre as a main event guy, I didn’t buy it. This is going back 5, 6, 7 years. I do buy him as a low card comedy figure. That’s as good as it gets for Drew McIntyre.”

Watching Drew McIntyre on the Independent Scene

Foley then recalled being contacted by Drew McIntyre shortly after he left the company. “Within a week or two after leaving, I got a message from Drew and he said ‘Mick lI know we don’t know each other that well. But I respect your opinion. I’m trying something different. I apologise in advance for the language, but it’s an 18 and older audience. I check it out, I press play and there’s a guy who looks like Drew McIntyre, but is in a sense a different human being. Cutting this impassioned promo that’s full of emotion and full of life and I’m looking at my screen like going, where did this come from? And where you know where, where was this [in WWE]?

Texting Triple H

Mick Foley then revealed that he actually contacted Triple H after seeing the video. “The first thing I did and this is not something I do often, I texted Triple H and said ‘Hunter I know he just left here, but you need to keep an eye on Drew McIntyre.’ And I think I used that phrase “he’s almost like an entirely different human being.”

Foley finished by praising Drew McIntyre for ‘upping his game’ on the independent scene instead of just ‘cashing in.’ “And so for any guy who leaves WWE, and we all reserve the right you know. to cash in and what we’ve done to work the Indies to sell our gimmicks. No one will think less of us for that, but while doing that simultaneously keep your eye on the long term game. What he [McIntyre] did is inspirational. It should be like a roadmap for everyone who leaves and believes they’re capable of doing something better, I think. But yeah, I really, I really admire what he did, he put in the work he transformed himself and now he’s a veritable WrestleMania Main Event performer”

Do you think that Drew McIntyre versus Brock Lesnar will go on last at WrestleMania? Let us know in the comments