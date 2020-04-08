Mick Foley: WrestleMania 36 Was An “Unqualified Success”

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley has called WrestleMania 36 an "unqualified success" following the end of the two-day event.

WWE Hall of Famer and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley has called this past weekend’s WrestleMania 36 an “unqualified success.”

Taking to Twitter following Night Two of the show, Mick Foley shared his admiration of the show. He admitted he was in awe of the Superstars that participated, despite understandable coronavirus concerns.

“I am a little in awe of just how hard each and every @WWE superstar worked to make #WrestleMania an unqualified success, even under the most adverse of conditions. When history looks back on your careers, it will be this epic event that helped define you. I am so proud of you!”

Foley accompanied his message with a picture of a victorious Drew McIntyre. He is holding his newly won WWE Championship, Brock Lesnar laid out on the canvas behind him.

Mick Foley isn’t the only Hall of Famer to praise the show. nWo member Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on ‘Mania. He credited WWE for delivering entertainment that helped people to escape reality, if only for a while.

Despite the current coronavirus pandemic gripping the world, WWE committed to delivering WrestleMania 36 to the WWE Universe. Having relocated from Raymond James Stadium to the WWE Performance Center, the company would pre-record the two-day show. They were reportedly incredibly stringent with their cleaning and safety measures to protect not only talent but staff working the event.