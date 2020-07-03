Mickie James Confirms She Is Medically Cleared For In-Ring Action, Shares Future Goals

Mickie James has confirmed she has been medically cleared for in-ring action before sharing her championship aspirations.

Mickie James has confirmed she has been medically cleared to return to in-ring action. James has been away from the ring since tearing her ACL. She received surgery last July at the Andrews Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Center in Birmingham, Alabama. It was projected she would be rehabbing and recuperating for anywhere from 7 to 9 months.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet, Mickie James revealed she had been medically cleared and had been preparing to return to the squared circle. At that point, however, the coronavirus pandemic forced all initial plans to be delayed.

“The doc had already cleared me, so I was literally just getting that last two weeks to get cleared to come back to in-ring action and everything got shut down,” Mickie James explained. “So, I went home and I just haven’t been back since.”

Considering COVID-19, James noted how there’s no point in her being at the WWE Performance Center. If she isn’t being utilized, she would rather wait for a better opportunity to return and make an impact.

Regarding her future plans once she has returned to action, Mickie James is quick to share her championship aspirations. According to her, she intends to come back and “take all the championships.”

She joked how she would become her own tag team partner to claim the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships. James then added that she would also claim both the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships for herself.