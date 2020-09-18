Mickie James Explains The Finish To Her Match With Asuka

Mickie James challenged RAW Women’s Champion Asuka this week on RAW. The match was stopped early due to an assumed injury to James. As it turns out, however, James was fine and the match was stopped out of an abundance of caution.

“We have to be very careful,” James said to Talk Sport. “The refs do their job and kind of their job is to protect us and make sure it never goes too far or no one ever gets hurt. So he made his decision based on what he thought was a reality, that I was hurt or I couldn’t continue and that’s unfortunate for me.”

James continued to say that she was planned to lose the match regardless.

“I felt like I could continue and it’s an unfortunate loss. But, it’s not a real loss let’s face it. It was the final decision, what can I do? Except go in there a throw a fit on Monday!”

“In that moment it’s very hard for them to tell whether you are hurt or not,” James continued regarding the referee. “It can’t just be his call either. It must have been whoever thought I was hurt.”

“They’re just trying to protect me and keep me safe because concussions are a real thing.”

After the match ended, it wasn’t clear if James had a concussion or hurt her shoulder.

“I’m hearing that Mickie James may have injured her shoulder in tonight’s RAWmatch – which would explain the quick ending to the match. If true, I’m wishing Mickie a quick and complete recovery…and hoping she gets another shot at the title,” Mick Foley tweeted.

Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live would report on Tuesday that James was fine.