WWE Star Reveals Recent Injury As Reason For Absence From TV

Mickie James hasn’t been seen on WWE programming in recent weeks and the female star recently revealed the reason behind her absence.

The former women’s champion revealed in a recent video on her YouTube channel GAW TV that she actually broke her nose during a match.

Though thankfully James confirmed that the damage was not severe. She claimed that it was more like a curve where she couldn’t breathe out of one side of her nose and revealed that she will only be out of action for a couple of weeks:

“So, [I] legit broke my nose in a match, and now I can’t wrestle for a couple of weeks, unfortunately that sucks. It wasn’t severe.

It wasn’t like my nose was blasted across my face. It was more like a curve and I can’t breathe out the one side and I’ll be honest, I thought it was gonna be a lot more painful, to get it fixed.”

Mickie James had a championship match against Asuka on the September 14 episode of Raw which apparently ended earlier than planned because the referee thought that James was legitimately injured.

She then lost a #1 contenders match for the Raw Women’s Championship to Zelina Vega during the September 21 episode of the show and the wrestling veteran hasn’t been seen on WWE programming ever since.

While the confirmation from James that she won’t be out of action for long is good news, we still don’t know the exact date for her return and it would be interesting to see if she is involved in the upcoming WWE draft.