Mickie James Was Reportedly Involved In Production Of Women’s Royal Rumble

Mickie James was involved as a producer for the women’s Royal Rumble match, according to a report.

Along with Mickie were other producers like Michael Hayes, Tyson Kidd, Adam Pearce, and Triple H who all put together the women’s Royal Rumble match. This report comes from Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

Michael Hayes has worked in backstage roles since 1999 for WWF. Tyson Kidd was hired as a full-time producer in 2017, after suffering a career-ending injury in 2015. Adam Pearce, on the other hand, signed a contract with WWE as an NXT trainer in 2015 but was moved to a producer role.

The reason why Mickie James didn’t appear in the Royal Rumble is because of the ACL injury she suffered during a live event in June, and she has been out of action since.

She has competed in the 2018 and 2019 Royal Rumble matches before. In the 2018 match, there was a memorable moment when Mickie was face to face with Trish Stratus in the ring. Mickie has had zero eliminations in the event so far.

Mickie underwent successful surgery for her torn ACL in July. During this time, she appeared on WWE Main Event as a commentator and was made a free agent after the 2019 WWE Draft.

