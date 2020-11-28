Saturday, November 28, 2020

Mike Bennett Calls Leaving ROH ‘Biggest Mistake’ Of His Life

The former WWE star says it was the biggest mistake of his professional life

By Anutosh Bajpai
Mike Bennett ended his long run with ROH back in 2015 to explore the wrestling world and according to the former champion; it was the ‘biggest mistake of his life’ professionally.

The former WWE star recently appeared on Trending With Taven, which is a new ROH show hosted by Matt Taven where he talked about things like his return to ROH and more.

While discussing his departure from the promotion in 2015, Bennett claimed that leaving Ring Of Honor was the biggest mistake of his professional life:

“What happened five years ago, professionally was the biggest mistake of my life. Hands down. Without a doubt, that was the biggest mistake of my life.

Personally, I had to do it. I had to find out who I was as a man. I had to go prove that Mike Bennett on his own could be Mike Bennett on his own. But hindsight’s always 20/20, and you look back, and you go, ‘What were you thinking? Why?’ I had everything I wanted right here.”

Later in the interview, the former Impact star explained how he has changed since then and he said that he doesn’t take things for granted anymore.

Mike Bennett joined ROH in 2008 and had a good run but he left the promotion in 2015 after his contract expired. He tried making his name in promotions such as Impact Wrestling and WWE after his release before eventually returning to ROH earlier this month.

