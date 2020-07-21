Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis Discuss Their Initial Push Being Dropped

Former WWE Superstars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis have addressed their nixed push following their debut at Money in the Bank.

Former WWE Superstars Mike Bennett and Maria Kanellis-Bennett have opened up about their initial push being cut short upon their debut in 2017. The two recently joined ROHStrong Podcast where they addressed their Money in the Bank experience. They shared how they had so much initial excitement at portraying a heel couple on screen.

Maria revealed how once they had signed their contracts, WWE simply didn’t utilize them. Instead, the couple “sat at home from March until June.”

She explained how WWE didn’t contact them until June, which caused her to become suspicious:

“We had no contact until June. I already felt like something was fishy because if you were that excited about us ,why didn’t you bring us out at Wrestlemania?”

Mike Bennett & Maria Kanellis At Money In The Bank 2017

Upon their appearance at Money in the Bank, the couple were confident in their new characters and direction. According to them, they got a “great reaction” when they stepped out from behind the curtain. However, despite the immediate heel heat, their momentum would be almost immediately stopped.

Bennett shared how Vince McMahon apparently didn’t see the reaction they received. This led to their push being “pretty much all but dropped.”

The couple added how they were meant to be on the next episode of SmackDown. Bennett recalled how they were written into the show only to be cut entirely. It was at this point that he reveals they both went felt how “that’s it, we’re done.”

Mike Bennett stressed how the three years with WWE was a “waste of time and a mess.” However, he acknowledged the lessons and personal growth he achieved are things he wouldn’t ever trade.

The couple recently shared insight into their negative experiences in WWE. Mike Bennett revealed how WWE never supported him or paid for his addiction recovery. Instead, he credited Maria with helping him through to sobriety. Maria, meanwhile, gave fans alleged information over what WWE said and promised them as they deliberated over re-signing with the company.

The couple joined several other Superstars to be released earlier this year as a cost-cutting decision. WWE attributed its decision to the coronavirus pandemic having impacted upon business.