Mike Bennett Says He Considered Retirement After WWE Release

Mike Bennett was one of the names to be released by WWE as part of their coronavirus budget cuts and since then he has made his return to the independent circuit and ROH.

However, returning to the ring outside of the company wasn’t always in his mind and according to the former WWE star, he had even considered retirement after getting fired from the company.

- Advertisement -

Bennett recently had an interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider and opening up about his release from the company; he revealed that at first he contemplated if he wanted to keep wrestling:

“When I got fired, I contemplated if I wanted to keep wrestling; I don’t know what the post-coronavirus pro wrestling world is going to look like. I have a 2-year-old and, when we got fired; my son was 2 months old.

I’m so thankful to have my wife to lean on. She’s my biggest supporter.” said Mike “We had constant talks after the kids went to bed and figured it out. You become parents, adults, and figure out life.”

The ROH star also provided an update on his wife and fellow former WWE star Maria Kanellis revealing that she is back in school, pursuing her master’s degree.

Regarding a potential in ring return for the famale star, Mike Bennett said that Maria loves the industry and she will be back when she feels the time is right. You can check out his full interview at this link.