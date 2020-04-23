Mike Chioda Breaks Silence After WWE Firing, The Undisputed Era Comments On Loss

The news of WWE releasing over a dozen superstars made a lot of headlines last week but the company also released a lot of lesser-known names alongside people like Kurt Angle and Rusev as well.

One such name was the long time WWE referee Mike Chioda who had been with the promotion since 1989. He was the longest-tenured referee in the history of the promotion.

Chioda finally broke his silence on his WWE firing on Wednesday and he put out the following tweets, thanking the members of the WWE Universe as well as his co-workers who have reached out to him:

I Want To Say Thanks To the WWE & To All My AMAZING WWE FANS & Universe! 35yrs & 31yrs Refereeing Working for the WWE has been a FANTASTIC RUN!! I Am So PROUD to have Worked with So Many ICONS & AMAZING TALENT IN THIS INDUSTRY!! I THANK YOU ALL!! 1Luv! Mike Chioda @WWE — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 22, 2020

A Very Special Thanks To All My WWE Co-Workers & WWE FANS for Reaching out to Me! I Really Appreciate The RESPECT & KIND WORDS FROM EVERYONE!! During these Unprecedented times in our lives. Everyone & There Families B Safe & God Bless!! @WWE — Mike Chioda (@MjcChioda) April 22, 2020

This week’s episode of NXT saw the Undisputed Era facing the team of The Velveteen Dream and Keith Lee in a tag team match. Lee was taken out of the equation after an attack from Damian Priest.

Dexter Lumis suddenly appeared on the side of Dream towards the ending of the match and the two went on to defeat the Undisputed Era despite the disadvantage of numbers.

After the show, the trio was interviewed backstage where they claimed that the odds were stacked against them from the beginning and warned the NXT roster to be ready for the Undisputed Era. You can check out their interview below: