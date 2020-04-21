Mike Kanellis Reveals Who Was Behind His Storyline With Maria

Mike Kanellis reveals who came up with the angle between him and wife Maria Kanellis

Mike Kanellis didn’t do much during his time in WWE and one of his final storylines with the promotion was where his wife Maria Kanellis started berating him and started labeling the WWE star as an embarrassment.

During a recent interview with FightFul.com, the now-former WWE star talked about his time in the company and revealed who was the mind behind this storyline.

Mike surprisingly revealed that it was the Raw Executive Director Paul Heyman who came up with the idea after hearing about Maria’s pregnancy.

According to the former TNA star, Heyman had called the couple to discuss a match between them and the team of Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch but he changed the plans upon learning the situation and came up with a new idea:

“We had just found out like two days ago we were pregnant we were just waiting for the right time you tell them. Maria was just like, ‘Paul I’ve known you a long time, I have to, I’m pregnant.’ He went, ‘alright. Well, this isn’t going to work then.

Then, in typical Paul Heyman fashion stops dead in his tracks and he goes, ‘I think I have an idea. Do you mind if I tell the boss?’ Maria went, ‘no we were going to eventually anyways.” recalled Mike Kanellis. “He goes, ‘alright I’ll call you back.’ He called his back and pitched the whole angle that we did.”

The former Champion then continued by saying that neither him nor his wife had any problem with the storyline as long as it was going somewhere and there was a payoff.

Mike Kanellis had signed a new multi-year contract with WWE in July last year but he asked for his release in October because he was unhappy with his position in the company.

WWE Officials had denied his request at the time but they released both Mike and Maria Kanellis from their contracts alongside numerous other stars earlier this month as part of the company’s adjustments due to the coronavirus pandemic.