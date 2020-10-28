Wednesday, October 28, 2020

Miro “So Freakin’ Proud” Of What Lana Has Accomplished in WWE

Miro has commented on how WWE has been booking his real-life Lana, stressing how she's doing her job to "perfection."

By Steve Russell
Miro Lana
Miro and Lana

All Elite Wrestling’s Miro has shared his feelings on how his former employer has been booking his real-life wife, Lana.

The former Rusev joined Inside The Ropes for an interview where he revealed his thoughts on the subject. When asked if his signing with AEW was the reason behind Lana being put through announce tables, Miro replied, “I don’t book their shows, I have no idea.”

Miro explained how Lana is “[…] most likely tougher than anybody else on their roster because clearly, that’s the first time in history that’s been done. And every single time, she gets the f**k up and keeps going, you know. She doesn’t say, ‘No.’ She doesn’t say, ‘I don’t want to do that.’ She doesn’t sell.”

Miro stressed how Lana will always go out to the ring, be a professional, and do her job to perfection. According to him, “[…] you can see, in that ring, when she gets that time, you can see who’s who and who’s been working, and who’s been sitting on their a***s the whole time.”

He stressed how he’s “so freaking proud” of what she’s accomplished. In Miro’s eyes, Lana has proven herself to be the most talented and underrated person in the wrestling community.

Lana recently won a matchup against Nikki Cross, Lacey Evans and Peyton Royce. Her victory saw her take the last spot on the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team.

ViaITRWrestling.com

