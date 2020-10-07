Wednesday, October 7, 2020

Miro Explains How His AEW Deal Came Together

Former WWE star Miro reveals what was the deciding factor behind his AEW deal

By Anutosh Bajpai
Miro
Miro (Photo: AEW)

Miro was one of the biggest names released from WWE during their budget cuts back in April and fans had been wondering since then where he will end up after leaving the company.

The former US Champion finally answered these questions last month when he made his debut for AEW and during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast; the wrestling star explained how this deal came to be.

- Advertisement -

The star formerly known as Rusev detailed his conversation with the AEW President Tony Khan and Miro revealed how they took their time while deciding the details of his contract:

“We started talking to Tony, and he wanted to bring us [to Florida] and we took time, and we wanted to execute the exact amount of the right contract for the right time, the right opportunity.

The former WWE star continued by explaining how he wanted to work on other projects as well and Khan’s attitude towards the same was the deciding factor:

“I was very keen on telling him that I’m very passionate about different projects, about my Twitch, about working in other places and doing different things, like outside projects, and he was very open to it.

And it was a huge, like wow, like you really care that I can succeed on my own on the outside, and we can use that.” said Miro, “So that was the biggest plus out of everything, and as soon as I heard that he’s willing to do that for me, I was willing to work with Tony at the same time.”

Miro made his AEW debut during the September 9th episode of Dynamite. He was revealed as Kip Sabian’s best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. The former WWE star has revealed since then that he is planning to stick with the best man gimmick for the long run.

Apart from this, the former champion talked about his controversial debut promo on Dynamite, how Tony Khan supports his talents and more. You can check out his interview at this link.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/5): Leader Of RETRIBUTION Revealed, Rollins & Murphy

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Drew McIntyre teamed up with the Street Profits...
Read more
WWE

WWE Wants To Make Current NXT Champion A Big Star (Report)

NXT North American Champion Damian Priest picked up a big win over Johnny Gargano during the NXT Takeover: 31 event and latest...
Read more
WWE

Robert Roode On James Storm Possibly Joining WWE

Fans have been wanting to see a Beer Money reunion in WWE ever since Bobby Roode joined NXT and these talks were...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Hints At Unionizing In Wake Of WWE 3rd Party Ban

In a controversial move, WWE is set to assume ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts belonging to members of its roster soon....
Read more
WWE

Mustafa Ali’s First Comments After Being Revealed As The Leader Of Retribution

The Retribution storyline saw a big development during this week's episode of Monday Night Raw when Mustafa Ali turned heel and was...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Miro Explains How His AEW Deal Came Together

Miro was one of the biggest names released from WWE during their budget cuts back in April and fans had been wondering...
Read more
WWE

Damien Sandow Opens Up About His Failed Money In The Bank Cash In

Former WWE star Damien Sandow did not get a lot of spotlight moments in WWE but he made the most out of...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Down Against Two NFL Games (10/5)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.686 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
WWE

Erik Undergoes Surgery

With his tag team partner on the sidelines, Erik of The Viking Raiders is also out of action after undergoing surgery. 
Read more
Wrestling News

Riddick Moss Confirms He’s Been Working With A Torn ACL

WWE Supestar Riddick Moss has been working with a torn ACL for the past two months. He made the surprise revelation in...
Read more
Wrestling News

Ethan Page & Joey Janela In Spat Over GCW Trading Cards

Ethan Page noted on Twitter today that he is pulling out of Joey Janela's Spring Break event this year. He said that...
Read more
Wrestling News

Eric Bischoff Remembers Brian Pillman

Monday, October 5th marked 23 years since the death of wrestling legend Brian Pillman. The "Loose Cannon" famously once convinced Eric Bischoff...
Read more
Wrestling News

Paige Hints At Unionizing In Wake Of WWE 3rd Party Ban

In a controversial move, WWE is set to assume ownership of Twitch and Cameo accounts belonging to members of its roster soon....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Jeff Jarrett’s Lawsuit Against Anthem

Jeff Jarrett's lawsuit against Anthem Sports and Entertainment continues to drag through the Tennessee court system. The suit is related to the...
Read more
Wrestling News

Taya Valkyrie Reveals She Was Cast In Season 4 Of GLOW

News broke yesterday that the hit Netflix series GLOW will not return for a 4th season. The next season was set to...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW Announces Best of the Super Juniors and World Tag League 2020

New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced that their last major tour of 2020 will host two tournaments concurrently. It will combine Best of...
Read more
WWE

Eric Young Reveals Original Plans For Sanity’s Main Roster Debut

The current  Impact Wrestling World Champion Eric Young recently appeared on Sitting Ringtside with David Penzer podcast where he talked about his...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC