Miro Explains How His AEW Deal Came Together

Miro was one of the biggest names released from WWE during their budget cuts back in April and fans had been wondering since then where he will end up after leaving the company.

The former US Champion finally answered these questions last month when he made his debut for AEW and during his recent appearance on the AEW Unrestricted podcast; the wrestling star explained how this deal came to be.

The star formerly known as Rusev detailed his conversation with the AEW President Tony Khan and Miro revealed how they took their time while deciding the details of his contract:

“We started talking to Tony, and he wanted to bring us [to Florida] and we took time, and we wanted to execute the exact amount of the right contract for the right time, the right opportunity.

The former WWE star continued by explaining how he wanted to work on other projects as well and Khan’s attitude towards the same was the deciding factor:

“I was very keen on telling him that I’m very passionate about different projects, about my Twitch, about working in other places and doing different things, like outside projects, and he was very open to it.

And it was a huge, like wow, like you really care that I can succeed on my own on the outside, and we can use that.” said Miro, “So that was the biggest plus out of everything, and as soon as I heard that he’s willing to do that for me, I was willing to work with Tony at the same time.”

Miro made his AEW debut during the September 9th episode of Dynamite. He was revealed as Kip Sabian’s best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford. The former WWE star has revealed since then that he is planning to stick with the best man gimmick for the long run.

Apart from this, the former champion talked about his controversial debut promo on Dynamite, how Tony Khan supports his talents and more. You can check out his interview at this link.