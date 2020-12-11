Friday, December 11, 2020
Miro Explains Why He Attacked Orange Cassidy On Dynamite

AEW's Miro has revealed why he attacked Orange Cassidy.

By Ian Carey
Miro closed out this week’s episode of Dynamite by attacking Orange Cassidy and allowing MJF to pick up the win in the main event and retain the Dynamite Diamond ring. The Bulgarian took to social media recently to post a video explaining his actions.

“Maybe that’s what I need to do to get everybody’s attention,” Miro said in the video, referring to his attack on Cassidy. “But I told you things are coming. I told you things are coming, I told you things are happening.”

“I screwed Orange? Orange screwed Orange, let’s not forget about that” he continued.

Miro continued to say that he’s all about the numbers now. This includes likes, subscribers, and overall clout. That’s what gives him control over his own career.

“I came from a situation where I didn’t have the clout or influence to steer my own career. That will never happen to me again. I’m all about the numbers now, and there’s not a single thing anyone in AEW could do about it. I am in control,” Miro said in the video. “Not Orange Cassidy, not the MJF, not anyone in All Elite Wrestling. Miro is in control now.”

Watch Miro’s video in the YouTube player embedded below:

