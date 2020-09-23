Miro Explains Why He’s Not Bitter About WWE Release

Miro did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss his WWE departure.

Earlier this year due to budget cuts related to the COVID-19 pandemic, WWE decided to release the former Rusev.

According to Miro, he doesn’t see a reason to be bitter towards WWE because he met his wife and that is the person that he cares about the most.

“People ask me why I’m not bitter. WWE gave me a platform. I have the best fanbase in the world. And that is where I met my wife. I love her to death. If nothing else came of it, I met my wife. So I can’t be bitter. There is no point to that.”

Miro stated that he came to America for an opportunity that he didn’t have in his country and he feels the same way with AEW. He stated that he loves pro wrestling and it has so much left to offer him.

He stated that as soon as he got the call from WWE to inform him of his release, he knew right away about the two places he wanted to go. The first being AEW and “the second, you’ll find out when the time is right.”

Miro will make his AEW in-ring debut on Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite by working a singles match against an unknown opponent.