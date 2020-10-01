Thursday, October 1, 2020

Miro Recalls WWE Pitching Him Erectile Disfunction Storyline

Miro
Miro was the special guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. The following is a recap of Miro’s discussion with Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards:

  • Many people at AEW were unaware Miro was coming in. Tony & Aubrey said they weren’t even aware he was in the building the night of his AEW debut.
  • Miro says he has always been a big person. He weighed a staggering 15 pounds at birth and was 300 pounds at 20 years old.
  • He enjoyed negotiating with Tony Khan and appreciates that he’s able to do outside projects such as his Twitch channel.
  • Chris Jericho gave him input on his debut promo. Jericho suggested he reference the “brass ring” because it’s something wrestling fans are familiar with.
  • Miro spoke about the abysmal “Rusev is a sex addict” storyline that WWE ran last November. This was during the Lana and Bobby Lashley romance angle. WWE writers actually scripted a plot point that Rusev suffered from erectile disfunction. He went to Vince McMahon directly and told him his character would never be able to recover if they went through with the erectile disfunction angle. He told listeners that if you suffer from ED, you should see a doctor immediately and consider using Blue Chew.
  • Miro worked many odd jobs when he was youngr, including being a taxi cab driver, a painter, a cleaner and even worked at Wendy’s.
  • When asked which AEW wrestler he wants to work with, he said Kenny Omega.
  • WWE Superstar Xavier Woods got him into Twitch streaming.
