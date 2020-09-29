Tuesday, September 29, 2020

Miro Says Getting Released By WWE Wasn’t A Curveball, It Was A Home Run

"I’ve always been happy. Always been happy, just going to work was a bit of a dreadful moment. But now that’s gone, there are no dreadful moments in my life at all.”

By Michael Reichlin
Miro
Miro (Photo: AEW)

“The Best Man” Miro spoke to Chris Van Vliet this week in a wide-ranging interview that spanned nearly 40 minutes. The Bulgarian strongman discussed his “dreadful” experience working for WWE, the directionless romance storyline involving his wife Lana and Bobby Lashley and much more.

Miro was let go by WWE back in April when the company released and furloughed over 30 people. Even though he grew a little concerned when WWE announced the first wave of firings, Miro reveals he was surprised to find out they were cutting him as well.

- Advertisement -

“I’m waiting outside the veterinarian to get my dogs like shots or something,” he said. “So I was thinking of something completely else when they called me. But who cares, man. Life takes curveballs but that’s not a curveball – that’s actually a straight home run. That’s no curveball that’s a home run for me.”

Upon hearing that his services were no longer needed by Vince McMahon, Miro gave himself five minutes to let off some anger. That anger quickly changed to excitement, since the coast was now clear for him to join All Elite Wrestling.

“I knew right away where I was gonna go,” said Miro. “And I had no doubts that I was gonna get to AEW because I always admired AEW ever since it came out. And people may not want to admit it but we all watched AEW we all wanted to see what it’s all about.”

There’s much more to the discussion, which you can check out in the video player embedded below:

Trending Articles

Results

WWE Clash Of Champions Results: Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso, Sasha Banks Returns

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 aired on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome in Orlando. It was announced during the Kickoff Show...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of...
Read more
Impact

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes Gone From Impact Wrestling

Rob Van Dam & Katie Forbes are no longer with Impact Wrestling. According to a report from PW Insider, the pair's departure...
Read more
WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On Angel Garza Following Injury At Clash Of Champions

Angel Garza was injured last night at Clash of Champions. He was teaming with Andrade in a RAW tag-team title match against...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

Miro Says Getting Released By WWE Wasn’t A Curveball, It Was A Home Run

"The Best Man" Miro spoke to Chris Van Vliet this week in a wide-ranging interview that spanned nearly 40 minutes. The Bulgarian...
Read more
Impact

More Impact Wrestling Programming Coming To AXS TV

A little over a year ago, Impact Wrestling's parent company, Anthem Sports & Entertainment, purchased AXS TV. The company also owns the...
Read more
WWE

Roman Reigns Names CM Punk As a Dream Opponent

Roman Reigns says he'd probably be willing to work with CM Punk, but would probably have to "get slapped around a few...
Read more
Wrestling News

Alexa Bliss Responds To Online Backlash After Tweets About Murphy

Alexa Bliss is dealing with two things at the moment. She's possibly been possessed by Bray Wyatt's Fiend on Smackdown and fans...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Cornette On Shane McMahon: “WWE are Doing Everything That Plays To His Weaknesses”

Former NWA commentator and outspoken pro wrestling personality Jim Cornette recently discussed Shane McMahon's position in WWE. Cornette previously...
Read more
Wrestling News

T-BAR Comments On Retribution’s Absence From RAW

The members of Retribution weren't on either Clash of Champions or WWE RAW recently. During a match on last night's show, the...
Read more
NXT

Top NXT Star Was ‘Shocked’ By Pat McAfee’s Debut Match

NXT North American Championship Damien Priest recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former Ring of Honor star discussed a number of topics...
Read more
NJPW

NJPW President Harold Meij Stepping Down

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that President/CEO Harold Meij will be stepping down from his position over the next month. Meij...
Read more
NJPW

Results: NJPW G1 Climax 30 Day 6

New Japan Pro-Wrestling thirtieth annual G1 Climax tournament has arrived! Watch on NJPW World with a paid subscription. Only...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (9/28): Randy Orton Attacks Legends, Robert Roode Returns

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Clash of...
Read more
WWE

Bobby Roode Returns On WWE Monday Night RAW

Bobby Roode has made his return to WWE television.  He did so on Monday’s episode of RAW from Orlando,...
Read more
WWE

James Storm Says COVID-19 Pandemic Derailed His WWE Main Roster Debut

James Storm has stated that he was supposed to make his WWE main roster debut with the company after WrestleMania 36. Obviously,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC