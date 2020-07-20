MJF Accuses Jon Moxley Of Holding Him Back In AEW

MJF is accusing AEW World Champion Jon Moxley of holding him back.

MJF, who recently celebrated his 1 year anniversary with AEW, responded to a fan on Twitter who expressed frustration over how he’s not in the world championship chase and hasn’t been on TV every week. MJF tweeted back and called Moxley out, teasing that things may be changing soon.

“It’s almost as if there’s a certain individual in the company who doesn’t want me to be spotlighted. There may be a ‘paradigm shift’ in how things are run around here #notmychampion,” MJF wrote.

It’s believed that MJF vs. Moxley with the title on the line may headline the AEW All Out pay-per-view on Saturday, September 5th.

MJF recently spent some time at the top of the weekly men’s division rankings, but he was bumped from that #1 spot last week by Brian Cage, on the day of Cage’s championship match with Moxley on the Fight for the Fallen edition of AEW Dynamite. Cage lost that match, and it’s been rumored that Moxley’s next feud would be with MJF.

MJF will be in action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite Wardlow will be in his corner. With Fyter Fest and Fight for the Fallen in the books, don’t be surprised if we see MJF continue his campaign against AEW Champion Jon Moxley.