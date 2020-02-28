MJF Explains What Makes Him Stand Out In Today’s Modern Era

All Elite Wrestling's MJF has shared the defining trait he believes makes him stand out amongst the competition: his old school mentality.

All Elite Wrestling’s Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has shared what he believes makes him stand out amongst today’s wrestling landscape. Speaking with Sports Illustrated ahead of his highly-anticipated matchup against Cody Rhodes, MJF credited his old school mentality as his defining characteristic.

“The funny thing about the independents is you got bookings based off of GIFs, the GIFs you see on Twitter,” MJF stated. “Someone doing a 759-30-splat-yada-yada, Darby’s coffin drops with the f—ing skateboard attached to his back, Orange Cassidy kicking people in the shins real slow, Jungle Boy doing flippity do-dahs and flippity-ays, the list goes on and on. I had a chuckle after my match with Jungle Boy when I saw everybody saying, ‘I had no idea MJF was such a great wrestler!’ Well, I knew. But why on earth would I put myself in a situation where I have to take these stupid moves? I’ll watch other matches and see moves and ask myself, ‘Why?’”

He argued how he’s “as old-school as it gets in this modern era” before stressing how he’s the last of a dying breed. MJF shared how he doesn’t care about GIFs or making people happy. “I didn’t care about people going, ‘Oh, my god, his work rate is absolutely fantastic. I can’t wait to see his next five-star match.’”

MJF On His Old School Attitude

MJF noted how he cares about making sure that people remember him, but only for the right reasons. He wants to be the last thing fans think of when they go to sleep. He stressed how it wouldn’t be because he’s hitting the coolest moves or putting on his body on the line. It would be because of how he captivated them.

MJF stressed how he doesn’t do things to make people happy, he does things his way because it’s what he wants to do. As far as he’s concerned, that mentality is “what makes me different.”

MJF clashes with Cody Rhodes this Saturday at AEW Revolution. The pay-per-view takes place at Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois.