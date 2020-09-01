MJF Has Goal Of Being Remembered As Greatest Wrestler In History

MJF is just days away from the biggest match in his tenure as a pro wrestler and spoke with The New York Post to promote it.

During the interview, he was asked about his ultimate goal in pro wrestling, which he revealed to be remembered as the greatest of all-time.

“My ultimate goal is when I pass away for people to go, ‘That guy was the greatest professional wrestler in the history of our sport.’ That’s my only goal.”

The rising prospect will challenge AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view this Saturday night.

MJF knocked Moxley for coming from WWE and how he plans to be in AEW for the rest of his career.

“It’s great that they had their handheld sometimes by VKM, awesome. But I didn’t. I didn’t come from that product. I didn’t come from that land. I am AEW born and bred. I will be AEW until I die. This is my company. This is where I started. This is the company that I’ll end in.”

You can check out the full interview here.