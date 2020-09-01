Tuesday, September 1, 2020

MJF Has Goal Of Being Remembered As Greatest Wrestler In History

MJF has spoken

By Andrew Ravens
MJF
MJF (Maxwell J. Friedman)

MJF is just days away from the biggest match in his tenure as a pro wrestler and spoke with The New York Post to promote it. 

During the interview, he was asked about his ultimate goal in pro wrestling, which he revealed to be remembered as the greatest of all-time. 

- Advertisement -

“My ultimate goal is when I pass away for people to go, ‘That guy was the greatest professional wrestler in the history of our sport.’ That’s my only goal.”

The rising prospect will challenge AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley at the All Out pay-per-view this Saturday night.

MJF knocked Moxley for coming from WWE and how he plans to be in AEW for the rest of his career. 

“It’s great that they had their handheld sometimes by VKM, awesome. But I didn’t. I didn’t come from that product. I didn’t come from that land. I am AEW born and bred. I will be AEW until I die. This is my company. This is where I started. This is the company that I’ll end in.”

You can check out the full interview here. 

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre's...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On When Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Expired

News broke yesterday that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. His merchandise was removed from WWE.com but he continues to show...
Read more
Wrestling News

The IIconics Comment On Having To Disband

Last night on WWE RAW, The Iiconics were booked in a match against the Riott Squad. The winners would receive a tag...
Read more
WWE

Brock Lesnar No Longer Under WWE Contract

Brock Lesnar is a free agent after he and WWE failed to come to terms on a new agreement. The news was...
Read more
Wrestling News

Retribution To Be Exclusive To RAW (Report)

The Retribution faction that has been terrorizing episodes of RAW and Smackdown as of late will apparently only be doing that to...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Results

WWE NXT Results (9/1): Iron Man Match, Street Fight

The September 1, 2020 episode of WWE NXT aired live on the USA Network from Winter Park, Florida at Full Sail University. 
Read more
WWE

WWE Didn’t Crown New NXT Champion On Tuesday, Match Announced For Next Week

Heading into Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT fans were promised that there would be a new NXT champion crowned and that didn’t...
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Talks WWE’s Reaction To COVID-19 Announcement

Renee Young has discussed the reaction from WWE when she revealed to the world that she had tested positive for COVID-19. 
Read more
WWE

Renee Young Opens Up On Her WWE Departure

Just a week after working her final date with WWE, Renee Young has discussed her decision to depart from WWE after working...
Read more
AEW

MJF Has Goal Of Being Remembered As Greatest Wrestler In History

MJF is just days away from the biggest match in his tenure as a pro wrestler and spoke with The New York...
Read more
WWE

“Jabroni” Officially Added To The Dictionary

Dictionary.com knows its role and smells what The Rock is cooking. The website announced today that their biggest update ever, featuring more than 15,000 additions...
Read more
WWE

WWE RAW Drops Below 2 Million Total Viewers After Last Week’s SummerSlam Surge

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.896 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Retribution To Be Exclusive To RAW (Report)

The Retribution faction that has been terrorizing episodes of RAW and Smackdown as of late will apparently only be doing that to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Jim Ross Comments On Stephanie McMahon As A Performer

Jim Ross recently spent some time with Conrad Thompson talking about an episode of RAW from 2001 on his Grillin JR podcast....
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On When Brock Lesnar’s WWE Contract Expired

News broke yesterday that Brock Lesnar is now a free agent. His merchandise was removed from WWE.com but he continues to show...
Read more
Wrestling News

The IIconics Comment On Having To Disband

Last night on WWE RAW, The Iiconics were booked in a match against the Riott Squad. The winners would receive a tag...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (8/31): Randy Orton Earns Title Match, RETRIBUTION Attacks

WWE RAW aired from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Payback. Drew McIntyre's...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC