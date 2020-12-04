MJF Named In The New York Times’ Best Performances of 2020

The New York Times has named its Best Performances of 2020.

Alongside distinguished actors and actresses in big budget dramas by Netflix and HBO sits Maxwell Jacob Friedman for his performance in Le Dinner Debonair.

Pulitzer Prize-winning critic Wesley Morris gushes about MJF’s talent, stating that nobody in WWE matches what he brings to the table.

“Some weeks the athleticism at this professional wrestling start-up [AEW] is more exciting than anything happening in Vince McMahon’s empire. And no one in the WWE has this kid’s combination of diction (Juilliard by way of Long Island), intensity or cheesiness, either.”

The critic continued, “Even when Friedman’s lost his cool (his nom de ring is MJF), he still has astounding control. The character is part heel, part tool (hair gel, loafers, Burberry bling — tacky, tacky, tacky) and part goodfella wannabe; his mouth does more running than he does.”

Morris said that Jericho & MJF’s rendition of Me and My Shadow was ‘less than spectacular,’ but credits MJF for making it so memorable.

“He wasn’t embarrassed at all. He was smooth in a way that should worry Ric Flair. This kid makes you wanna say, ‘Woo!'”

MJF defends his Dynamite Diamond Ring against Orange Cassidy next week on AEW Dynamite.

You can read the full feature at the New York Times.