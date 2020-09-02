MJF Reveals How A Fan Once Tried To Kidnap Him

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has revealed how a fan once attempted to kidnap him whilst dressed as a pilot. In an interview with the New York Post, MJF shared how this fan attempted to convince security that he was scheduled to fly him on a private jet following an episode of AEW.

“At AEW, a fan tried to dress up I believe like a pilot and was trying to convince our security that they were supposed to fly me out on a private jet after the show,” MJF said. “I can assure you that that guy was most certainly not my pilot, so there was once a fan who literally tried to kidnap me. I’ve seen it all. When I was in Mexico, people threw a car battery at me and urine at me. That’s because I don’t tiptoe around. I don’t hide how I feel.”

During the same interview, MJF made his overall intentions in wrestling clear. According to him, he wants people to remember him as the “greatest professional wrestler in the history of our sport.”

MJF is set to face off against AEW World Champion Jon Moxley at this weekend’s All Out event. The show takes place on September 5 from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.