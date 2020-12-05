Saturday, December 5, 2020
MJF Reveals The Length Of His AEW Contract

MJF reveals the length of his current contract with All Elite Wrestling

By Anutosh Bajpai
MJF is just one of many talented wrestlers who were under the radar before because WWE officials did not see value in them but have become big stars after getting a platform in form of AEW.

During his recent interview with MMA Fighting, the young star talked about things like how AEW has provided a platform to many young wrestlers and more.

Talking about how AEW does not restrict its stars, MJF said that you are the only person to blame if you don’t make it in the promotion. He then went on to reveal the length of his current contract:

“We’re all going out there and doing our thing, we’re doing our version of what we feel the sport of professional wrestling is supposed to be and what I feel the sport is supposed to be — which is just me, my face, 24/7 and if we can be honest here, it’s working out for AEW which is why they signed me to a five-year deal.”

MJF signed his current deal with the company back in 2019 which means that the 24-year-old wrestler will be staying with the promotion at least until 2024.

Apart from this, the former MLW star talked about things such as why he stands out from the rest of the AEW roster and more. You can check out his full interview at this link.

MJF Reveals The Length Of His AEW Contract

