MJF Says He May Need Surgery

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (MJF) has not wrestled since March 11th, 2020. He teamed with the Butcher and the Blade on Dynamite that night and defeated the Jurassic Express. MJF has wrestled just once since defeating Cody Rhodes at AEW Revolution. It appears that MJF’s infrequent schedule might be as a result of an injury.

MJF noted on Twitter today that he is dealing with something that may require surgery.

My Issue has gotten worse, Its looking like I Might need surgery.



I’m genuinely trying my very best to comeback for you guys. https://t.co/7oT41sLbr3 — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) April 19, 2020

Earlier this month, MJF noted that he was dealing with something that was preventing him from performing.

I wish I could put my body on the line more for you guys. I truly care so much about you being entertained during your hour of need. Unfortunately something awful has happened to me and it has gradually gotten worse. I can’t comment on what the issue is at this time. https://t.co/1WoXSzPh7r — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) April 13, 2020

MJF Dropped From AEW Rankings

When AEW revealed its top-5 rankings for April 1st, 2020, MJF was not ranked. He had been ranked #2 the week prior. We noted in our AEW rankings post that week that his dropping out of the rankings was likely due to inactivity as he had only wrestled once in all of March.

MJF is 5-0 in AEW single’s matches. He’s defeated Brandon Cutler, Hangman Page, Joey Janela, Jungle Boy, and Cody. He’s also been in 2 battle royals that he didn’t win and one fatal-4 way match that was won by Hangman Page and also involved Jimmy Havoc and Jungle Boy. MJF is 3-0 in tag-team matches.