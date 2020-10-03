Saturday, October 3, 2020

MJF Says He Wants To Work With Top NXT Star

By Michael Reichlin
MJF
MJF (Photo: SEScoops)

MJF is interested in wrestling one of the top stars on WWE’s NXT brand.

The 24-year-old AEW star held a Twitter Q&A session with fans Friday afternoon. Taking time out of his busy schedule, MJF answered 5 questions from fans who used the hashtag, #imabigdumbmark.

- Advertisement -

One fan asked if he could if he could have a jacket too, a reference to MJF giving members of the Inner Circle jackets this past week on Dynamite. MJF “forgot” to give a jacket to Sammy Guevara and referenced his snub of the Spanish God during the Q&A. He wrote, “I’m still trying to find Sammy’s [Jacket]. Poor little guy is probably somewhere freezing cold right now.”

MJF was asked who he wants to wrestle that is not currently on the AEW roster. He replied, “#Betterthanyou vs. #BayBay.” The tweet has since been deleted.

Of course, this is a reference to former NXT Champion Adam Cole, husband of AEW star Britt Baker. Aside from his wife, Cole has history with many of AEW’s core performers. The Undisputed Era leader would be a huge addition to the AEW roster if he ever decided to jump ship.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Taking Over Talent’s Twitch Accounts

Last month, reports circulated that WWE had issued a ban on its talent working with 3rd parties such as Twitch and YouTube....
Read more
Wrestling News

WWE Moving WrestleMania 37 Location (Report)

Kevin Owens may once again have his opportunity to jump off the pirate ship at Raymond James Stadium.
Read more
WWE

Paige’s Statement On Her Twitch Account After WWE Take Over Report

Paige has gained quite the following on the Twitch platform and based on her recent comments, it’s something that is special to...
Read more
Wrestling News

Read Vince McMahon’s Message To Talent About 3rd Party Services

An email from Vince McMahon to talent on the WWE roster has reportedly been leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select,...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

AEW

MJF Says He Wants To Work With Top NXT Star

MJF is interested in wrestling one of the top stars on WWE's NXT brand. The 24-year-old AEW star held...
Read more
Featured

Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso Confirmed For WWE Hell in a Cell

The main event is set for the next WWE pay-per-view. The WWE Universal Championship will be on the line...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vickie Guerrero Talks How Protective Eddie Was of Kayfabe

AEW on screen manager and former WWE star Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio. The former SmackDown General Manager discussed...
Read more
WWE

Arn Anderson Talks Best Match He’s Ever Seen Live

Former WWE agent and AEW on screen coach Arn Anderson recently answered fan questions on the ARN podcast. One...
Read more
Wrestling News

Read Vince McMahon’s Message To Talent About 3rd Party Services

An email from Vince McMahon to talent on the WWE roster has reportedly been leaked. According to a report from Fightful Select,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Dakota Kai, Zelina Vega, Mia Yim & Others Comment On Twitch Relationship

WWE is reportedly set to assume ownership of the Twitch accounts created by several members of its roster. The talent will still...
Read more
NXT

Kyle O’Reilly Talks Daily Grind Of Type 1 Diabetes

Kyle O'Reilly will headline Takeover 31 tomorrow night against NXT champion Finn Balor. The Undisputed Era member lives with Type 1 diabetes...
Read more
Wrestling News

Update On WWE Taking Over Twitch Accounts, Andrew Yang Comments

It was reported recently that WWE is planning on assuming ownership of several Twitch accounts operated by talent on its roster. Paige,...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vickie Guerrero Talks AEW Being “Stress Free”

AEW on screen manager and former WWE star Vickie Guerrero recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former SmackDown General Manager...
Read more
Results

WWE SmackDown Results (10/2): Roman Reigns & Jey Uso, The Fiend Attacks

WWE SmackDown aired from the ThunderDome inside the Amway Center. It was the first episode of SmackDown following WWE Clash of Champions....
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT TakeOver 31 Betting Odds

The final betting odds have been released for the WWE NXT TakeOver 31 event from Orlando, Florida at the Performance Center.
Read more
WWE

WWE NXT Returning To Live Weekly Format, Reasons For Performance Center Move

News broke late Thursday night that WWE would not be airing the NXT TakeOver 31 show from Full Sail University. Instead, the...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC