MJF Talks AEW Needing “Different Flavors of Ice Cream”

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. The ‘Salt of The Earth’ appeared on the show to discuss his ongoing role with All Elite Wrestling, including how he feels the show stacks up to the competition.

“It makes my job a lot harder” MJF began on the show, discussing the move daredevil aspects of his peers’ style and how he perceives that AEW President Tony Khan ‘prefers’ that version of pro wrestling for AEW to his own mat-based offense. “The issue at hand that I would say is this: If you do that eventually you’re going to jump the shark.”

MJF on Hardcore Wrestling

“And what I mean by that is this,” MJF continued. “If we go out there every week and we bump into thumb tacks. If we go out there every week and we are chewing on panes of glass? What if we go out there every week and we get hit by cars? What if we go out there every week and we’re hitting each other over the head with kendo sticks? For the first couple of times? It’s great.”

MJF elaborated on this point further, “here’s a great analogy. If an elephant takes a giant sh*t on your neighbor’s yard? In the morning you open the door and you see it and you go, ‘Whoa, that’s crazy. That elephant just took a huge dump in my neighbor’s yard!?’ And then the next day the elephant shows up and does it again. ‘Whoa, that’s pretty nuts!’ And then the next day the elephant shows up. o’h, okay, the elephants here again.’ And then the next day and the next day and the next day. Eventually you’re gonna go, ‘here’s that stupid freakin elephant again.'”

The top ranked AEW star would finish by saying how he wants to bring a different element to AEW’s presentation. “That’s what’s happening here and that’s what I don’t want to happen. And that’s why it’s so important to give our fans different flavors of ice cream, and that’s all I’m offering. I’m the flavor maker baby!”

