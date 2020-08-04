Tuesday, August 4, 2020

MJF Taunts AEW Champion Jon Moxley: “What I Did Was a Real Paradigm Shift, Not a Fake One”

The 'Salt of The Earth' talks about creating a real paradigm shift

By Jake Jeremy

AEW star MJF recently appeared on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio show. The ‘Salt of The Earth’ appeared on the show to discuss his ongoing role with All Elite Wrestling, specifically his recent promo on AEW Dynamite where he called out AEW Champion Jon Moxley.

Busted Open co-host Bully Ray asked Maxwell Jacob Friedman how he felt being relegated to the ‘sidelines’ of the show over the past couple of months. MJF has not been a prominent figure on AEW programming really since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the company to film exclusively from Jacksonville.

MJF on The ‘Sidelines’

“You know what, it might be okay for somebody else on the roster to be on the sideline? But it’s not okay for me, I am the franchise player” MJF began on Busted Open. “I’m the guy who boasts on the microphone and in the ring, I’m a once in a lifetime professional wrestler.”

“I’m something that people are never going to get to see again” MJF would continue. “So no it wasn’t okay [that I was sidelined], and that’s why I wanted to make perfectly clear. The reason I was on that sideline? Is because certain people in our company don’t want to give up their spot. And that’s fine. You don’t want to give up your spot? I’ll take yours if that’s what I have to do.”

Feud With Jon Moxley?

MJF would then discuss his recent promo on Dynamite directly, “that’s precisely what I did this week [on Dynamite]. So, the auditory speech that I gave? It will go down in history as a career defining moment, and as a defining moment in the history of All Elite Wrestling. Because what I did was a real paradigm shift, not a fake one. I caused a real paradigm shift. I wasn’t a guy who was a top guy elsewhere, I’m a guy who BECAME a top guy inside of my company, a company that I’m so proud to be a part of.”

MJF would finish by saying how dedicated he is to the AEW brand. “Like I said, I bleed black white and gold. I’m not leaving. This is a place I’m going to stay in and make better. And that’s why it’s so important to me to be spotlighted, front and centre. Because I know when I’m on the TV screen? We ain’t losing viewers. And it’s very important to me.”

Do you think that MJF will get an AEW Championship match at All Out on September 5th? Let us know in the comments

