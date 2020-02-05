MJF Tells Fans To “Jump The Guardrail” This Wednesday at AEW Dynamite

AEW star MJF recently called in to the Busted Open Radio show to continue his social media ‘feud’ with host of the show Dave LeGreca. MJF had recent made comments about LeGreca’s wife Loretta on Twitter:

After I’m done whipping the dog shit out of your buddy, I’m going to leave a “human stain” on your wife’s face to celebrate. https://t.co/E6zWOtPH7Q — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™? (@The_MJF) February 4, 2020

LeGreca recapped the story on a recent episode of Busted Open; “So I sent out a tweet Bully [Ray]. A tweet about the matchup, about the lashes that MJF is going to give Cody on Dynamite on Wednesday, because honestly I’m intrigued” LeGreca began. “I’m interested about what’s going to take place on Wednesday, as I do all the shows. I mean, God forbid I talk about one show. So I send out the tweet. And then, you know what, I also saw MJF made a remark about what he’s going to do to my boy Cody Rhodes. And I call MJF human filth. I was kind of just like playing along with the story, playing along with what’s gonna take place on Dynamite on Wednesday night. All right, so I call him human filth because you know what, as a pro wrestling host on this show, I figured it’s kind of fun to buy into the story and play along every once in a while.”

LeGreca finished the segment by saying “MJF sent out a tweet about my wife. If I ever cross paths with that piece of sh*t he’s gonna get a fist in the face. This is not some pro wrestling story or angle, this is some piece of sh*t going after my wife.”

“…throw her straight on the maximum ride”

MJF then called into the show. The AEW star then proceeded to push the AEW storyline between himself and Cody Rhodes, whilst also demeaning LeGreca’s wife further. “I just wanted to ask you a quick question” MJF began. “How does it feel knowing that after Wednesday when MJF is done within the absolute dogsh*t and making Cody Rhodes quit live on national television, but he’s gonna walk into your home. Grab your wife by the arm and throw her straight on the maximum ride?”

“how about you jump the guardrail to punch me in the face?” – MJF

MJF elaborated further, saying “I gotta tell you something makes me sick to my stomach. A lot of things that make me sick to my stomach, namely first number one Cody Rhodes. Secondly, you decided to fire off a tweet at me, what did I do? All I did was I simply stated that I am the youngest and fastest rising star in the history of professional wrestling. I’m going to whip the ever living daylights out of Cody Rhodes. Your best friend, right, Dave? And then I’m going to have a good time with your wife. Now, you decided to say that you were going to punch me in the face the next time you saw me. Well guess what Dave, here’s what I’m going to tell you. You know where I live. I’m sure would be very easy to find out where I am.”

MJF (Maxwell J. Friedman)

MJF then finished by saying “matter of fact, you have all these big fans, I’m sure, in Alabama, which is where this Wednesday the [AEW] show will be held. I invite all your friends…how about you jump the guardrail to punch me in the face? How about you guys do that? Because here’s the thing. All of you people, all of you people you’re nothing, you’re minimum, you’re mouth breathing, knuckle dragging people.”