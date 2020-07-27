MJF To Address “State Of The Industry” On Dynamite

Maxwell Jacob Friedman (aka MJF) is currently the #1 ranked wrestler in AEW’s men’s singles division. He has yet to be pinned or submitted in the promotion.

AEW is now promoting that MJF will address the state of the wrestling industry this Wednesday night on Dynamite.

BREAKING NEWS@The_MJF will appear on Dynamite this Wednesday, to address the state of the industry.



Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our Intl fans. pic.twitter.com/VQzQAURJYs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 27, 2020

MJF also sent out the following Tweet with just the words “40 days”. 40 days from today will be Saturday, September 5th, 2020. AEW’s “All Out” PPV is currently scheduled for that date.

MJF has been making various ominous comments about AEW World Champion Jon Moxley as of late as well. Could MJF be lobbying for a title shot at All Out? It seems we could find out on Wednesday night.

MJF has wrestled 18 times for All Elite Wrestling. He is 1-2 in battle royals, 0-1 in fatal 4-ways, 3-1 in tag matches, and a perfect 10-0 in singles matches.