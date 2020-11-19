MLW 2020 Opera Cup Brackets Revealed

MLW has announced the official brackets for the 2020 Opera Cup Tournament.

This year’s competitors include former MLW World Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor, 2019 Opera Cup winner Davey Boy Smith Jr., NJPW star Rocky Romero, Laredo Kid, ACH, Low Ki, Richard Holiday of Dynasty and TJP.

Here’s a look at the brackets:

The opening round of the 2020 Opera Cup kicks off net week on a special Thanksgiving edition of MLW Fusion.

The MLW Opera Cup

Below you can see MLW’s hype video for the Opera Cup, including the storied history of the prestigious event.