MLW & AAA To Co-Promote Event In Mexico This March

Major League Wrestling announced a partnership with AAA back in November and in March the two promotions plan to co-promote an event together. MLW recently issued a press release stating that on March 13th MLW and AAA will work together to produce a show from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico.

“This collaboration between the two organizations continues Major League Wrestling’s strategic alliances with international federations to create a unified global system to help introduce the sport to new markets, exchange talent, collaborate on content and develop opportunities for fans, athletes and the sport,” An MLW press release for the show reads.

MLW and AAA To Co-Promote Event

Major League Wrestling featured AAA stars prominently on their recent show from Dallas, Texas. AAA’s Drago challenged Injustice’s Myron Reed for the MLW Middleweight Championship on a recent episode of Fusion.

MLW previously ran a show from Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico last October. On that show, the promotion partnered with the Crash Lucha Libre. The show drew 5000 fans and featured La Rebelion Amarilla (Bestia 666 & Mr. 450) & LA Park defeating members of the Contra Unit in the main event.