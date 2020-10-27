Wednesday, October 28, 2020

MLW Announces Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

By Michael Reichlin
MLW IWA
MLW & IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has entered into another strategic partnership with an international promotion. This latest alliance is with IWA Puerto Rico.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, the deal will see IWA Puerto Rico wrestlers competing in MLW, as well as MLW fighters being showcased on IWA shows.

- Advertisement -

MLW CEO Court Bauer touted the benefits of the two companies working together. “We will share resources with the aim of helping each other on the fight and business sides of our two leagues,” said Bauer. “Our goal is to promote the sport and help athletes and fans live their dreams with big fights in both organizations and collectively grow the global awareness of MLW and AAA.”

For more on this story, visit MLW.com.

MLW is currently gearing up for their return to live events, which they’ve dubbed #TheRestart. Details surrounding the official return date are still unknown, but it’s been reported that MLW recently held the first round of TV tapings for the new ‘season’ of MLW Fusion.

Trending Articles

Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
WWE

Several Matches Announced For WWE Survivor Series

The card for next month's WWE Survivor Series is taking shape. Coming out of Monday's Raw, we have...
Read more
WWE

Segment Caused Chaos Backstage At Friday’s WWE SmackDown

The environment backstage at Friday’s WWE SmackDown TV event was said to be chaotic.  Heading into the show, there...
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
WWE

Corey Graves Predicts a Major Angle for ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt on RAW

WWE SmackDown announcer Corey Graves recently discussed the WWE Draft. The Draft took place just over a week ago and saw some...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

WWE

WWE RAW Viewership Stays Steady For Post-Hell In A Cell Edition (10/26)

Monday’s edition of WWE RAW averaged 1.732 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This was down from...
Read more
Wrestling News

Meiko Satomura Taking On New Role With WWE

Meiko Satomura will be joining the NXT UK brand according to a new article released by Tokyo Sports. The veteran wrestler will...
Read more
MLW

MLW Announces Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has entered into another strategic partnership with an international promotion. This latest alliance is with IWA Puerto Rico....
Read more
WWE

Big E Talks Trying To Not Be a Brock Lesnar or Mark Henry in WWE

WWE Superstar Big E recently appeared on the WWE After The Bell w/Corey Graves podcast. The (former?) New Day member discussed a...
Read more
AEW

Jake Hager Says Jon Moxley Is A Natural For MMA

Inner Circle member Jake Hager thinks AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has what it takes to be a successful MMA fighter.
Read more
NXT

Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Ridge Holland To Attack Adam Cole

Pat McAfee closed out last week's episode of NXT by revealing his new alliance with Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. McAfee recently...
Read more
Wrestling News

Vince Russo Blames Vince McMahon For WWE’s ‘Warped’ Culture

Former WWE/WCW/TNA writer and outspoken pro wrestling personality Vince Russo recently commented on an episode of Jim Ross' Grilling JR podcast.
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (10/26): Survivor Series Qualifiers, Randy Orton & The Fiend

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the first episode of RAW following WWE Hell in...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC