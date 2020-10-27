MLW Announces Partnership With IWA Puerto Rico

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has entered into another strategic partnership with an international promotion. This latest alliance is with IWA Puerto Rico.

According to a press release sent out on Tuesday, the deal will see IWA Puerto Rico wrestlers competing in MLW, as well as MLW fighters being showcased on IWA shows.

- Advertisement -

MLW CEO Court Bauer touted the benefits of the two companies working together. “We will share resources with the aim of helping each other on the fight and business sides of our two leagues,” said Bauer. “Our goal is to promote the sport and help athletes and fans live their dreams with big fights in both organizations and collectively grow the global awareness of MLW and AAA.”

For more on this story, visit MLW.com.

Now that MLW & IWA Puerto Rico have formed an alliance, will Richard Holliday’s reign as the Caribbean Heavyweight Champion be acknowledged? @MostMarketable | #TheRestart pic.twitter.com/52S4fr1WhI — MLW #TheRestart (@MLW) October 27, 2020

MLW is currently gearing up for their return to live events, which they’ve dubbed #TheRestart. Details surrounding the official return date are still unknown, but it’s been reported that MLW recently held the first round of TV tapings for the new ‘season’ of MLW Fusion.