MLW & beIN Sports Extend TV Partnership

Major League Wrestling (MLW) has signed a new television contract with beIN Sports. Alfred Konuwa was first to break the story for Forbes.

MLW Fusion, the fight league’s flagship show, will continue to air on beIN Sports Saturday nights at 10pm.

MLW CEO Court Bauer told Forbes, “We are excited to continue to be a cornerstone of beIN Sports’ portfolio of world-class sports content. beIN’s dual language reach will help further entrench MLW as a thriving sports league.”

According to the report, the beIN deal is just one of a series of deals set to be announced by MLW in the months ahead. The league is currently in talks with some of cable television’s biggest networks about additional programming, similar to WWE’s relationship with NBCUniversal (USA Network) and FOX.

MLW is currently gearing up for #TheRestart – a return to promoting live events. The league took a self-imposed hiatus out of an abundance of caution related to the COVID-19 pandemic.