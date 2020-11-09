MLW Books World Title Match For Restart Edition of Fusion

MLW returns after an 8-month hiatus on November 18th, 2020. That is when the first new episode of Fusion since the pandemic will air on YouTube and Fubo Sports. The promotion has booked Davey Boy Smith Jr. to challenge Jacob Fatu for the MLW World Championship on the show.

“This is a dream match we originally slated for Pay-Per-View this past summer and felt it was the perfect match to give the fans as a thank you for hanging tight and supporting us through #TheRestart,” said MLW CEO Court Bauer.

In storyline, Fatu’s Contra Unit took control of the promotion by raiding the corporate head offices. During the raid, Smith was left injured, apparently with a broken back. MLW has since revealed he has been cleared to compete. Smith also won last year’s Opera Cup tournament, making him a top-ranked wrestler in the promotion.

DBS vs. Fatu for World Heavyweight Title headlines MLW FUSION Nov. 18 restart https://t.co/Fi8Nuj5JNU — MLW #TheRestart | Nov 18 (@MLW) November 9, 2020

MLW World Title History

Fatu has held the MLW World Championship for a record 492 days at this point. Granted, much of the was during the pandemic period when the league wasn’t running. In total, 8 wrestlers have held the title. No wrestler has won the belt more than once.

MLW World Champions: