MLW Now Available On DAZN Brazil

Major League Wrestling is expanding its footprint in South America.

Last month, MLW announced a partnership with DAZN, a premiere streaming platform. The deal got a lot of press for MLW, including a recent feature by the NY Post.

MLW has now coming to DAZN Brazil, a huge market that is sure to bring the fight league additional exposure.

DAZN is available for $19.99 per month or $99.99 a year. Episodes of MLW Fusion are featured on DAZN, as well as the company’s special events.

MLW live events are currently on hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that has not slowed their output of fresh content. Head over to the MLW YouTube channel to catch up on recent episodes of Pulp FUSION and MLW Anthology.