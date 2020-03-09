MLW Fusion #100 Results & 6 Takeaways (3/7/20)

Major League Wrestling presented the 100th episode of Fusion this weekend on BeIN Sports and YouTube. The show emanated from Philadelphia’s famed 2300 Arena and featured a main event of Jacob Fatu defending the MLW world heavyweight championship against CIMA.
MLW Fusion #100 Quick Results:
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. defeated Erick Stevens
- Brian Pillman Jr. defeated Jimmy Havoc
- MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Jacob Fatu (c) defeated CIMA
The full episode can be viewed in the player below:
6Jacob Fatu Retains, Despite Solid Effort From CIMA
Jacob Fatu is arguably the most dominant champion in MLW world heavyweight championship history. Coming into this match, few if anyone would have given CIMA a chance to take the belt here. The member of Stronghearts did manage to give Fatu a surprising run for his money, however.
CIMA must have known that he would need to take risks if he was to gain the advantage on the champ but the end of the match came when he missed a top rope move and Fatu countered into a pop-up Samoan drop. The champion then went to the top and delivered a devastating moonsault but was then instructed by Josef Samael on the outside to deliver one more for good measure before pinning his challenger and retaining his title.