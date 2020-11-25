MLW Fusion Preview: Opera Cup Begins, Calvin Tankman Debuts

Major League Wrestling returns tonight with an all-new edition of MLW Fusion.

The following items are confirmed for this week’s over-sized Thanksgiving episode, which drops at 7PM EST on the MLW YouTube Channel:

The 2020 MLW Opera Cup begins with two opening round matches:

Former MLW World Champion “Filthy” Tom Lawlor takes on Rocky Romero, representing New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Caribbean Champion and Dynasty member Richard Holiday vs. TJP.

At the conclusion of last week’s Fusion, National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone came to ringside and confronted MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu. He was then laid out by The Black Hand of Contra Unit. MLW will provide an update on Hammerstone’s condition.

Plus, we’ll see the MLW debut of heavyweight star Calvin Tankman, who recently signed a multi-year deal with the fight league. Learn more about Calvin Tanman.

