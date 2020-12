Major League Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of MLW Fusion.

This week’s show will feature the return of National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone, two debuts, the continuation of MLW’s Opera Cup tournament and more. The following items are announced:

LA Park Jr. vs. Bu Ku Dao

Alex Hammerstone Returns

Krugger of CONTRA Unit vs. Two Opponents

Tom Lawlor vs. ACH (Opera Cup Semi-Finals)

MLW Fusion premieres at 7pm (Eastern) on theĀ MLW YouTube channel.