Wednesday, December 2, 2020

MLW Fusion Preview, Lio Rush’s Debut, Kings of Colosseum

By Michael Reichlin
MLW Fusion
MLW Fusion

The 2020 Opera Cup continues on tonight’s episode of MLW Fusion. Matches signed for this week’s show include:

  • ACH vs. Laredo Kid (Opera Cup, opening round)
  • Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Low Ki (Opera Cup, semi-final)

We will also see the in-ring debut of “The Black Hand of CONTRA Unit.”

Image

MLW Fusion premieres at 7pm (Eastern) on the MLW YouTube channel.

The December 23rd episode of Fusion will be a special event, Kings of Colosseum. Former WWE star Lio Rush will make his in-ring debut on this card.

Finally, MLW President Court Bauer teased on social media that MLW is in talks with yet another ‘major international promotion.’

