MLW Fusion Preview: The League Returns, Double Main Event

MLW Fusion is back. After a seven month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, #TheRestart is finally upon us.

A new episode of MLW Fusion premieres tonight on MLW’s YouTube Channel with a double main event featuring some of the league’s top fighters. We will see:

MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.

World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs Brian Pillman Jr.

National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action

Plus, we’ll get first details of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament.

MLW has release the ‘Cold Open’ video package for tonight’s Fusion. The video includes some classic MLW footage and a recap of the Contra Unit storyline that leads up to The Restart.

MLW Fusion premieres at 7PM EST before replaying this weekend on beIN Sports. Click here for more information on how you can watch.

