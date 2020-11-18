Wednesday, November 18, 2020

MLW Fusion Preview: The League Returns, Double Main Event

By Michael Reichlin
MLW Fusion
MLW Fusion

MLW Fusion is back. After a seven month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, #TheRestart is finally upon us.

A new episode of MLW Fusion premieres tonight on MLW’s YouTube Channel with a double main event featuring some of the league’s top fighters. We will see:

  • MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr.
  • World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs Brian Pillman Jr.
  • National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in action
- Advertisement -

Plus, we’ll get first details of the 2020 Opera Cup tournament.

MLW has release the ‘Cold Open’ video package for tonight’s Fusion. The video includes some classic MLW footage and a recap of the Contra Unit storyline that leads up to The Restart.

MLW Fusion premieres at 7PM EST before replaying this weekend on beIN Sports. Click here for more information on how you can watch.

Multiple Former WWE Stars Worked MLW’s Recent Tapings

Image

Trending Articles

Wrestling News

Finn Balor Teases New Incarnation Of “The Club”

While Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, several former members of Bullet Club still are. Finn Balor is...
Read more
WWE

Mark Henry Reveals More Backstage Info from Zelina Vega’s WWE Release

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry recently discussed WWE releasing Zelina Vega. The story broke over the weekend and is the hottest...
Read more
WWE

The Undertaker Appearing On Hot Ones To Eat “Wings Of Death”

The Undertaker is set to face what may be his gravest challenge to date. The Dead Man is doing...
Read more
Results

WWE RAW Results (11/16): McIntyre vs. Orton For The WWE Title, RETRIBUTION

WWE RAW aired live from the ThunderDome in the Amway Center. It was the final episode of RAW before Survivor Series this...
Read more
AEW

Darby Allin: “I Slept In My Car” Before Winning TNT Championship

AEW star and new TNT Champion Darby Allin recently appeared on SiriusXM's Busted Open Radio. The former EVOLVE and Independent star discussed...
Read more

Latest Wrestling News

Wrestling News

Sasha Banks Designed Sneaker Sells Out In Minutes

Sasha Banks is having a good month so far. 2 weeks ago, she retained the Smackdown Women's title against Bayley on Smackdown...
Read more
NXT

Bully Ray Talks Why Pat McAfee Is So Effective in NXT

WWE Hall of Famer and co-host of Busted Open Radio Bully Ray recently discussed Pat McAfee and his ongoing NXT run. McAfee...
Read more
Wrestling News

Kofi Kingston Talks WWE Post Pandemic and Live Events

WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston recently appeared on the Gorilla Position podcast. The former WWE Champion and RAW Superstar discussed a number of...
Read more
MLW

MLW Fusion Preview: The League Returns, Double Main Event

MLW Fusion is back. After a seven month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, #TheRestart is finally upon us.
Read more
AEW

AEW Officially Signs Matt Sydal

Matt Sydal is All Elite. AEW recently announced they have officially signed the 37-year-old. Sydal debuted for the promotion back in September....
Read more
WWE

Sasha Banks Details How Jon Favreau Approached Her For The Mandalorian

In addition to being the Smackdown Women's Champion, Sasha Banks is now starring on the hit show, Star Wars: The Mandalorian on...
Read more
AEW

Get To Know Top Flight Before Their AEW Dynamite Debut Against The Young Bucks

Tonight's AEW Dynamite will see the national television debut of Top Flight, the popular independent tag team comprised of Darius Martin (Air...
Read more
Impact

Impact Results 11/17: Rascalz Farewell Show

Impact Wrestling 11/17 was the first show since Saturday's Turning Point event. It was also the final show for the Rascalz, who...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
© Copyright 2020 SESCOOPS LLC